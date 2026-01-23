Music Video: French Montana & Max B – Ever Since U Left Me

French Montana and Max B link up for the visuals to “Ever Since U Left Me”. They kick their Coke Wave chemistry, wavy swagger, melodic pockets, and the effortless back-and-forth. The record leans into a disco flip, sampling KC & The Sunshine Band’s “That’s The Way (I Like It)”, giving it a brighter, more celebratory bounce. The video plays it straight and stylish. It’s performance-driven, confident, and built to amplify the track’s upbeat swing Off of Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos.

Watch the “Ever Since U Left Me” video below.