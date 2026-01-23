Music Video: The Scythe Presents: Denzel Curry ft. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700 – Lit Effect

January 23, 2026

Denzel Curry returns with his new collective for “Lit Effect”. The BNYX production is all churning momentum and hard-edged bounce, giving Curry the perfect runway to sprint through pockets with that hungry, razor-clean delivery. Bktherula matches the chaos with a slick, unbothered swagger. While Lazer Dim 700 slides in like the wildcard brief, sharp bars. “Lit Effect” is off of Strictly 4 the Scythe, the debut project from The ScytheCurry’s new collective with Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, and Key Nyata, which drops on March 6th.

Watch the “Lit Effect” video below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Music Video: Armani White ft. Denzel Curry – GOATED New Music: Denzel Curry ft. ICECOLDBISHOP – Ice Cold Zel Freestyle New Music: Kid Cudi Ft. Denzel Curry – Black Ops Music Video: Denzel Curry Ft. TiaCorine & Ferg – Hot One New Music: Denzel Curry Ft. PlayThatBoiZay & A$AP Rocky – Hoodlumz Music Video: Ferg ft. Denzel Curry – Focus On Me
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!