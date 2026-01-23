Music Video: The Scythe Presents: Denzel Curry ft. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700 – Lit Effect

Denzel Curry returns with his new collective for “Lit Effect”. The BNYX production is all churning momentum and hard-edged bounce, giving Curry the perfect runway to sprint through pockets with that hungry, razor-clean delivery. Bktherula matches the chaos with a slick, unbothered swagger. While Lazer Dim 700 slides in like the wildcard brief, sharp bars. “Lit Effect” is off of Strictly 4 the Scythe, the debut project from The Scythe—Curry’s new collective with Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, and Key Nyata, which drops on March 6th.

Watch the “Lit Effect” video below.