Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 461) w/ Max B

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Max B!

The “Wave God” himself— joins us, fresh off the heels of announcing his long-awaited prison release date. Max dives deep into his journey behind bars, his mindset during those years, and the mental and spiritual growth that shaped him.

Max shares his journey from the early days in Harlem, his rise to hip-hop acclaim, and the mixtape era that baptized the world in “wavy” culture. Expect intriguing tales of forging his own path—with vivid flashbacks to collaborations with French Montana and the C*ke Wave movement.

Max opens up about his mindset as “Wavy Baby,” setting expectations for post-release life, and mapping out his plans to re-enter the music landscape with A-list collaborations. He reflects on legacy, endurance, and the meaning of freedom, all while having a good time with the Champs!