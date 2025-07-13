Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 461) w/ Max B

in

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Max B!

The “Wave God” himself— joins us, fresh off the heels of announcing his long-awaited prison release date. Max dives deep into his journey behind bars, his mindset during those years, and the mental and spiritual growth that shaped him.

Max shares his journey from the early days in Harlem, his rise to hip-hop acclaim, and the mixtape era that baptized the world in “wavy” culture. Expect intriguing tales of forging his own path—with vivid flashbacks to collaborations with French Montana and the C*ke Wave movement.

Max opens up about his mindset as “Wavy Baby,” setting expectations for post-release life, and mapping out his plans to re-enter the music landscape with A-list collaborations. He reflects on legacy, endurance, and the meaning of freedom, all while having a good time with the Champs!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 340) w/ Bobby Shmurda Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 342) w/ Bill Bellamy Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 400) w/ Affion Crockett Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 408) w/ Eric Adams (Mayor of New York City) Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 410) w/ TK Kirkland Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 416 w/ Steve Rifkind and DJ Cassidy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *