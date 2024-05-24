Album Stream: Sexyy Red – In Sexyy We Trust

in

Sexyy Red keeps the new music coming as she drops off her new album, In Sexyy We Trust. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by Drake, Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It, and VonOfff1700.

You can stream In Sexyy We Trust in its entirety below.

