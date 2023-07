DaBaby reups his popular new single “Shake Sumn” with the official remix featuring Sexyy Red. In the racy visual, which guest stars Power actor Gianni Paola, Baby spits his ruthless bars with a gang of women twerking as school girls. The original track is one of the three records off DaBaby’s EP Call Da Fireman.

Watch the “Shake Sumn (Remix)” video below.