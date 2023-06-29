Home Interviews Video: Nardwuar Vs. Lil Uzi Vert (2023) Interviews Video: Nardwuar Vs. Lil Uzi Vert (2023) By Cyclone - June 29, 2023 Nardwuar catches up with Lil Uzi Vert again. This time during the Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash event held in Bridgeview, IL. They update their zany interviews with a 2023 version. Watch the full interview below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Gunna – i was just thinking New Music: XXXTentacion ft. Lil Uzi Vert – I’m Not Human Music Video: Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock Music Video: Young Thug ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Up New Music: 03 Greedo ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Never Bend (Remix) Video: Nardwuar vs. Ski Mask The Slump God