Just in time to celebrate the 4th of July, Kendrick Lamar premieres the official video for his chart topping Drake diss “Not Like Us”. Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar. In the visual, K Dot dances around to different sections in Compton to celebrate the his hit. He even lets a large crowd of fans sing the hook. Featuring cameos from DJ Mustard, Top Dawg, & many more

