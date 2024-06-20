Video: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Live at The Pop Out – Ken & Friends)

Kendrick Lamar celebrated Juneteenth with his highly-anticipated concert, The Pop Out – Ken & Friends at Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California. During the 4 hour concert, Kendrick brought numerous guests including Dr. Dre and his Black Hippy crew. For the finale he performed his hit diss track “Not Like Us”. He ran the smash back 5 times and by the 5th time the entire west coast was on stage with him. He had this to say about the moment:

“For all of us to be on this stage together, unity, from Eastside, LA, Crips, Bloods, Piru. This is special, man. We put this together just for ya’ll…..This ain’t got nothing to do with no song at this point. Ain’t got nothing to do with no back and forth records. It’s got everything to do with this moment right here. That’s what this was about. To bring all of us together.”

Watch the “Not Like Us” performance below.

History in the making. They not like us @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/tMhNw94UVI — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 20, 2024