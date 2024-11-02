Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 772) “The Summer Track”

In the latest episode from the JBP, the crew begins with discussing their Halloween (20:28) before getting to Young Thug being released with a lengthy probation sentence (30:12). The JBP then discusses how Thug has to navigate a new music ecosystem and what it means for the rapper moving forward (57:40), Joe shares a story about his most recent night at ‘Girls Love Karaoke’ (1:18:29), and the projections for Tyler, The Creator’s new album are in (1:30:20). Also, the room wonders how you compliment a man with a fire mouth (1:50:10), Meg Thee Stallion’s Amazon Prime documentary (1:58:33), Ari Lennox’s beef with Dreamville (2:31:44) leads to a debate on if an idea is more important than the execution (2:46:00), Mel’s new podcast (2:59:33), questionable Halloween outfits for children (3:11:38), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jacquees – “Baby Making”

Ice | Lloyd Banks – “Season Of The Psychos”

Parks | Che Noir (feat. Brady Watt &Abiodun Oyewole) – “Shadow Puppet”

Ish | Elijah Blake (feat. Kareen Lomax) – “Read The Room”

Melyssa | Mr. Carmack (feat. Kehlani) – “All In”