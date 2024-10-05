Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 764) “Booday”

The JBP kicks off the latest episode with the news that the Port Union has agreed to suspend their strike which leads to a quick apology from Joe over Perrier water (). The Menendez Brothers are having their case revisited in light of new evidence (), Social media suggests Stefon Diggs is the NFL player linked to Cardi B (), and Jaguar Wright’s interview with Piers Morgan has the room question how long before Diddy will go financially broke (). Stephen A. Smith discusses his ESPN contract negotiations and uses Dak Prescott as a comparison as to why he deserves $100 million (), Tommy Richman says he’s not a hip-hop artist (), and DDG announces split from Halle Bailey (). Melyssa Ford responds to being in the news after rolling out her ‘Hot & Bothered’ podcast (), Joe shares some of the challenges with podcaster expectations (), Part of the Show (

), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Victoria Monét (feat. Thundercat) – “Don’t Sleep”

Ice | BIG30 – “FACETIME WITH MY MAMA”

Parks | Terrace Martin & Cautious Clay – “Read The Room”

Ish | Poo Bear – “LAST OF US”

Melyssa | Cautious Clay – “Shook”