Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 351) Superstar Debate, Rappers Turned Actors, & Fighting Friends

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Mal’s weed brownie story
4:00 – Draymond Green’s birthday
9:26 – Young guys’ struggles
12:46 – Marlon’s residency show
18:30 – JLo and Ben
23:00 – OJ’s Twitter presence
27:50 – Bunker city details
30:02 – LL Cool J debate
38:20 – Fake shots discussion
43:01 – Freedom of independence
48:10 – Building a cult
50:54 – Major label influence
1:00:00 – Superstar debate
1:02:10 – Jay-Z’s status
1:05:00 – Talent vs. labels
1:06:45 – Hard work matters
1:10:05 – Timing is crucial
1:16:10 – Feel the vibe
1:19:00 – Questioning independence perks
1:26:17 – Buying $2,000 Jordans
1:29:18 – Independent artist struggles

