Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 800) “Loosie Eggs”

The JBP adds another milestone to the list hitting 800 episodes as Joe shows gratitude to everyone involved over the last decade (3:36) before the room turns towards PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s new album ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ (23:11). Ice predicts low week one numbers for the project and whether or not the duo copied Freddie Gibbs (46:06), did women kill the good morning text? (52:50), and Wolves guard Anthony Edwards is in the news again over another child he doesn’t want (55:50). Also, Big Meech’s welcome home concert slated for Thursday night was canceled (1:16:07), the pod recalls their favorite moments and interviews over the last 100 episodes (1:43:49), Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ TV show leads to a debate on family legacy (1:50:00), Ty Dolla $ign says he doesn’t condone hate speech (2:08:00), Joe pits the biggest hater songs vs. Toni Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me’ (2:34:00), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Kallitechnis“SOFT LIFE”

Ice | Coi Leray“Keep Itt”

Parks | REASON, Ransom, & Coyote“Hol‘ That”

Ish | SAILORR “CUT UP”

Melyssa | Melanie Fiona“Mona Lisa Smile”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 800 | “Loosie Eggs”
