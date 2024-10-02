Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 763) “Barnacles”

The latest episode from the JBP dives into a number of topics as the crew salutes Cardi B for killing it at Paris Fashion Week (2:38) before reports of freak off tapes being sold in Hollywood involving a ‘high profile’ individual (18:50). The Judge in the Young Thug RICO trial blasts prosecutors for poor lawyering (22:49), Melyssa Ford shares about her night out with the guys at the strip club (31:25) as well as the latest on her new podcast (39:42), Lil Yachty’s podcast co-host Mitch eludes to the fact that ‘A Safe Place’ may have published its final episode (47:05), and Joe shares his thoughts about the New York Knicks blockbuster trade over the weekend (1:12:08). In new music, Leon Thomas releases his second studio album ‘MUTT’ (1:22:30), the JBP has a debate over the current sound in R&B following Mario’s new single ‘Space’ (1:28:45), and port workers strike begins across the East and Gulf Coasts (1:40:51). Also, DaBaby puts out a new project (1:58:08), the crew reacts to Usher feeding Halle Bailey a cherry at his concert (2:00:55), Pras is suing Lauryn Hill (2:06:15), J. Cole’s recent features with Daylyt & Tee Grizzley (2:18:39), a few more unfortunate passings of legends in the sports and entertainment world (2:27:07), Part of the Show (2:34:10), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ambré – “LMK”

Ice | DaBaby – “In a Minute (Intro)”

Parks | Blu & Exile (feat. Ahmad Anwar) – “Valley Of Kings”

Ish | Sasha Keable (feat. 6LACK) – “Take Your Time”

Melyssa | Jorja Smith – “The One”

Emanny | Day26 – “For Me”