Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 454) w/ Linkin Park

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Linkin Park!

Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn of Linkin Park join us for an episode you don’t want to miss!

One of the most influential rock bands of the 21st century, Linkin Park is known for blending nu-metal, alternative rock, rap and electronic elements. The band gained worldwide fame with their debut album Hybrid Theory (2000), which was certified Diamond by the RIAA and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Mike and Joe share candid reflections on their musical legacy, the fusion of genres that defined their sound, and the challenges they’ve faced over the years. The conversation dives into their creative process, collaborations with artists across the musical spectrum, and the impact of their music on fans worldwide.