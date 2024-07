Consequence and Kanye West reunite on their latest collab, “No Apologies”. Produced by Cons. On the GOOD Music track, Cons kicks his braggadocious bars, while Ye lends his assistance on the unapologetic hook. “No Apologies” follows to Consequence’s “Blood Stain” and “Blood Stain 2” featuring Amerie and Rick Ross. His album, Nice Doing Business With You is on the way.

You can stream “No Apologies” below.