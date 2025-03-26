Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 811) “Blood In the Water”

The JBP kicks off the latest episode revisiting the story of Joe’s broken foot (3:13) before the room discusses Marc vs. Ish in a recent Patreon episode (21:40). Joe then shares another story from his Saturday night out which featured an appearance from Ish on his bike (52:04), the guys send out their thoughts and prayers after the passing of George Foreman and Sayso P (1:12:20), and the mother of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has been criticized for separating him from USC’s JuJu Watkins at the NCAA Tournament (1:24:20). Also, Joe asks the room to share a time they rebelled against their parents (1:34:00), how did your worst enemy become your worst enemy (1:55:10), Trey Songz squares up on stage (2:08:55), an OnlyFans worker has been charged for killing a client (2:20:35), towns in New Jersey seek $13 million from American Dream (2:27:05), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | SPINALL, Omah Lay, & Tyla – “One Call”

Ice | Wale – “Blanco”

Parks | Samara Cyn & Sherwyn – “Pop n Olive”

Ish | TheARTI$t – “Ghost”