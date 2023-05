Smoke DZA calls on Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y and Girl Talk for his new single, “House Of Blues”. Off of DZA’s upcoming project, Worldwide Smoke Session, Vol. 2. DZA, Wiz, K.R.I.T. & Spitta throw a party to the bouncy instrumental.

You can stream “House Of Blues” below.