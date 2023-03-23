Kari Faux is currently working on her next full-length project, She connects with Big K.R.I.T. for her second single of 2023 titled “TURNIN’ HEADS”. Kari has this to say about the record:

“This song is a time machine that takes me back to growing up and living in the South. Just getting paid, hitting the town and seeing cars with candy paint and big rims and aspiring to have that one day for myself. It was an honor to have Big K.R.I.T. as a feature because he was one of the rappers that inspired me coming up and made me feel proud to be country.”

You can stream “TURNIN’ HEADS” below.