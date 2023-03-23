Talib Kweli and Madlib continue to push their release Liberation 2. He had this to say about the project:

“This album was written, recorded and mixed over ten years. It’s expansive in concept but tight in its substance and approach. People today are taking stock of what is most important — family, health, wellness, love. The materialism and debauchery that is stereotypically associated with hip hop has lost some of its luster. Madlib and I have been consistent in our messaging. Never has there been a better time for such honest, message driven music that pays tribute to the sounds that came before us.”

The project is a Luminary exclusive. Her is the visuals for the track “Air Quotes” featuring Talib’s daughter Diani.

Watch the “Air Quotes” video below.