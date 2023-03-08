Talib Kweli and Madlib reunite for their new collab project, Liberation 2. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Q-Tip, Goapele, Pink Siifu, the late Mac Miller, Roc Marciano, Meshell Ndegeocello, Roy Ayers, and Talib’s kids Diani and Amani. Talib had this to say about the album:

“This album was written, recorded and mixed over ten years. It’s expansive in concept but tight in its substance and approach. People today are taking stock of what is most important — family, health, wellness, love. The materialism and debauchery that is stereotypically associated with hip hop has lost some of its luster. Madlib and I have been consistent in our messaging. Never has there been a better time for such honest, message driven music that pays tribute to the sounds that came before us.”

Liberation 2 is a Luminary exclusive which you can stream in its entirety on Luminary. Also check out the official video for their single “Best Year Ever”.