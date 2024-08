Gillie and Wallo stop by “The Land” to link with Rap superstar mgk. He showed Million Dollaz the real Cleveland. He also gave us one of the best freestyles ever on MDWOG. Kells surprised Gillie with a slingshot for the day. He took us “Up the Way” to see where he grew up and we ended the day at a Guardians game. mgk threw out a crazy first pitch with help of Wallo and Gillie. This episode was a movie!

