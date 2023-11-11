The JBP returns to the airwaves as they begin with discussing the recent interview between Jeezy & Nia Long that was released earlier this week (24:30). In new music, Chris Brown drops his new project ‘11:11’ (46:10), BJ the Chicago Kid releases his album ‘Gravy’ (59:39), and Meek Mill & Rick Ross drop ‘Too Good To Be True’ (1:07:04). Also, the JBP goes through the Hip-Hop & R&B Grammy Nominations (1:29:28), KeKe Palmer files restraining order on her ex (1:52:02), an update on the Young Thug Trial (1:57:25), a new Frank Ocean snippet (2:09:16), Lori Harvey & Damson Idris announce their split (2:17:39), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Chris Brown (feat. Fridayy) – “No One Else”

Ice | Chris Brown (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Double Negative”

Parks | BJ The Chicago Kid (feat. Freddie Gibbs) – “Liquor Store In The Sky”

Ish | Breez Kennedy & Genia – “Need U Tonite”