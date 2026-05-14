New Music: Westside Gunn – Preacher Man (Ye Remix)

May 14, 2026

Westside Gunn takes Ye’s “Preacher Man” into his cathedral on the new “Ye Remix,” bending the Bully standout into something grimier and unmistakably Griselda. The beat already had that haunted, vintage soul built into it, but Gunn hears a different room inside the production: marble floors, designer plates, coke talk, museum-level flexes and ad-libs echoing off the walls. The track surfaced after Gunn previewed himself rapping over the “Preacher Man” beat on Instagram, with Ye later resharing the clip.

You can stream “Preacher Man (Ye Remix)” below.

 

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