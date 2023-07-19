Before hitting vacation, the JBP starts this episode with conflicting reports on the Travis Scott show scheduled in Egypt for later this month and whether or not it will still take place (). Nas & Hit-Boy are slated to drop ‘Magic 2’ this Friday (), Elliott Wilson & Rob Markman trade jabs in a series of tweets (), and Boosie & his daughter are beefing online (). Also, Ish calls out Adam22 for two of his recent episodes (), other rap beefs continue including Talib Kweli & Consequence (), Part of the Show returns (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Maeta – “ASMR”

Ice | Lil Tjay – “June 22nd”

Parks | Jourden – “Flow”

Ish | Chikoruss – “Body Language”