Brent Faiyaz continues to make moves in his new video, “Rolling Stone”. Directed by Lonewolf and Mark Peaced, the visual follows Brent walking through a dark and mysterious city. Off of Brent Faiyaz’s latest album, Wasteland. Brent is set to kick off his Fuck The World, It’s a Wasteland tour on July 16th.

Watch the “Rolling Stone” video below.