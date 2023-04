Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and sometimes 9th Wonder are collectively known as Dinner Party and will be releasing a new album titled Enigmatic Society on April 14th. They have this to say about the project:

“The content of the music pays tribute to the duality of both beauty and adversity in Black America celebrating Black joy, life, art, and culture.”

They link up with Arin Ray for their second single “For Granted”, which you can stream below.