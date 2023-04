R-Mean links up with his idol Nas on his Scott Storch-produced single “Candle Of The Devil”. The collab started with a facetime from Nas telling R-Mean that his tribute track “Letter To The King”, “did something to him”. Three days later the two where in Scott Storch’s house recording the new collab. “Candle Of The Devil” is off of R-Mean’s upcoming album, MEAN, which will be produced entirely by Scott Storch and will be released on April 28.

You can stream “Candle Of The Devil” below.