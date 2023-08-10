Home Music Video Music Video: Nas – Motion Music Video Music Video: Nas – Motion By Cyclone - August 10, 2023 Nas keeps the “Motion” on his and Hit-Boy’s album Magic 2 with his latest visual. Directed by Kid Art. The video centers around Nas in various outfits and scenes including a dark forest, a lighthouse and a yacht. Watch the “Motion” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Nas & Hit-Boy – MAGIC 2 Music Video: Tobe Nwigwe & Nas ft. Jacob Banks – On My Soul New Music: Nas, Tobe Nwigwe & Jacob Banks – On My Soul New Music: R-Mean ft. Nas – Candle Of The Devil (Prod. by Scott Storch) Music Video: Hit-Boy ft. Nas – The Tide Music Video: Nas – 30