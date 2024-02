Tierra Whack gets it poppin’ in the “27 Club” on her brand new single/video. Directed by Alex Da Corte, the vibrant video follows Tierra leaving all her worries behind while speaking on her mental health and losing touch with love ones. “27 Club” follows her tracks “Shower Song” and “Chanel Pit”, which will all be featured on her upcoming debut album, World Wide Whack.

Watch the “27 Club” video below.