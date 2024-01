After announcing her official debut album, World Wide Whack, Tierra Whack deliver her new single, “Shower Song”. Produced by J Melodic and directed by Alex Da Corte. Tierra delivers a poignant verse and playfully details her joys of singing in the shower. It also comes with the animated video . “Shower Songs” is the follow-up to Tierra’s previous single “Chanel Pit”. World Wide Whack is set to drop on March 15.

You can stream “Shower Song” below.