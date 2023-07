Lil Baby gives fans his new single/video, “Merch Madness”. In the video, her hits up a high school and a bunch of charity events as he speaks on his come up, success, and the importance of giving back. The visual features cameos by DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, and more.

Watch the “Merch Madness” video below.