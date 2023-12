Lil Baby returns with two brand new tracks titled “Crazy” and “350”. Produced by Money Musik, Hoops, and Str8cash, “Crazy” features Lil Baby speaking on his ups and downs and his success. “350” is produced by DB!, CamYouAFool, and Monnymadeit. On this one, Baby vents on his come up, fake friends, and more. “Crazy” and “350” follows Lil Baby’s recent feature on French Montana’s new single, “Okay“.

You can stream “Crazy” and “350” below.