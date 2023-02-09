Diddy is searching for a hit in his Uber One ad, “One Hit For Uber One”, which one of the many commercials that will be aired during Super Bowl LVII. In the Uber One campaign, Puff searches for a hit record for the brand’s new ad. He speaks with his staff and emphasizes he doesn’t want a simple jingle and hits the studio with his production team where he has tryouts with various music artists including Montell Jordan, Kelis, Donna Lewis, and more. Super Bowl LVII features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on February 12th at State Farm Stadium.

Watch the Uber One commercial below.