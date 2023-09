After a few delays, Diddy gives fans his new project The Love Album: Off The Grid. Featuring 23 new records and guest appearances by Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Fabolous, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, The-Dream and more.

You can stream The Love Album: Off The Grid in its entirety below.