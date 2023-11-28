Diddy Temporarily Steps Down as Chairman of REVOLT

Diddy has temporarily stepped aside from his role as Chairman at REVOLT. According to TMZ, He made the decision to take the temporary move last week as to “not allow the accusations he’s facing distract from Revolt’s mission or success.” Today REVOLT released an official statement:

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora. Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT – one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture – and that continues.”

REVOLT is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. Diddy is reportedly no longer involved in the company’s day-to-day.

In recent news, Diddy was quick to settle the sexual assault and abuse lawsuit that Cassie brought. He has also now been sued by two more women on similar charges with the second accuser saying Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and friends in either 1990 or 1991.

A rep for Diddy addressed the two additional lawsuits by stating,

“The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit.”