2024 BET Awards Performances

The 2024 BET Awards took place last night. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The awards were shot live at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The show was kicked off by Megan Thee Stallion with an energetic performance of her track “BOA”. Performances also included Latto, Sexyy Red, Ms Lauryn Hill, Shaboozey, Victoria Monet & many more.
Check out all of the winners and performers below.
Megan Thee Stallion
Taraji P. Henson
Victoria Monet
Will Smith w/ Kirk Franklin
Glorilla
Shaboozey Ft J-Kwon
Tanner Adell
Latto
Sexyy Red
Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng
Van Van & Heiress
Ice Spice
Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Chlöe, Keke Palmer & More Honor Usher
Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley
Winners
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11 – Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse – Gunna
American Dream – 21 Savage
Coming Home – Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Michael – Killer Mike *WINNER
Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA *WINNER
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher *WINNER
BEST GROUP
¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) *WINNER
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst and Bino Rideaux
City Girls
FLO
Maverick City Music
WanMor
BEST COLLABORATION
“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole *WINNER
“America Has a Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Carnival” – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti
“Don’t Play with It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami
“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“First Person Shooter” – Drake featuring J. Cole
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét *WINNER
“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett *WINNER
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, the Creator
BEST NEW ARTIST
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla *WINNER
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“Award All of the Glory” – Shirley Caesar
“All Things” – Kirk Franklin
“Angel” – Halle Bailey
“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans
“Do You Believe in Love?” – Erica Campbell
“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
“Me & U” – Tems *WINNER
“Try Love” – Kirk Franklin
VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD
“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat
“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“F–umean” – Gunna
“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow
“Made for Me” – Muni Long
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé *WINNER
“Water” – Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
BK’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) *WINNER
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa) *WINNER
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler ICU (Africa)
BET HER
“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé
“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Commas” – Ayra Starr
“Fly Girl” – FLO featuring Missy Elliott
“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét *WINNER
“Saturn” – SZA
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
BEST MOVIE
“American Fiction”
“Bob Marley: One Love” *WINNER
“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Book of Clarence”
“The Color Purple”
“The Equalizer 3”
“The Little Mermaid”
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington *WINNER
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King *WINNER
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter *WINNER
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
JaBria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese *WINNER
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson *WINNER
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
