Fresh off celebrating the birth of his daughter a few weeks ago, Gucci Mane takes it back to the trap with his latest song/video, “06 Gucci” featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage. In the visual, DaBaby opens up in a trap house with a baddie. He links up with Gucci riding around in exotic car, stunting with his crew. 21 Savage steps in the picture in all black, kicking his fiery verse.

Watch the “06 Gucci” video below.