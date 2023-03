DJ Drama continues his recent Gangsta Grillz run as he drops off his own project, I’m Really Like That. His first solo album since 2016’s Quality Street Music 2. Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by ther late Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Benny the Butcher, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, Mozzy, Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, and more.

You can stream I’m Really Like That in its entirety below.