Young Nudy links with 21 Savage to shoot the visuals for their popular collab “Peaches & Eggplants”. Directed by Hiji, the spicy clip follows the two at a packed Atlanta park for an action packed gathering filled with thinly dressed women twerking. “Peaches & Eggplants” is off of Young Nudy’s latest album, Gumbo.

Watch the “Peaches & Eggplants” video below.