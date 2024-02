21 Savage made his musical debut on Saturday Night Live. After being introduced by host Shane Gillis, 21 performed a live rendition of his track “Redrum” alongside a violinist, and a pair of ballerinas. Later in the night, he returned to the stage for a performance of his track “Should’ve Wore A Bonnet” with Brent Faiyaz. Summer Walker also joined to perform their collab, “Prove It”.

All three tracks can be found on 21 Savage’s new album American Dream.