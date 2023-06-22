Home Music Video Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Referral Music Video Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Referral By Cyclone - June 22, 2023 Wiz Khalifa is enjoying life in his new video, “Referral”. Directed by Braden Walker. Wiz lights up inside his Kush Factory home studio. “Referral” is off of Wiz’s new mixtape, See Ya. Watch the “Referral” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mixtape: Wiz Khalifa – See Ya Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Close Fame Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – What Would I Do New Music: Smoke DZA ft. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y & Girl Talk – House Of Blues Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 360) w/ Wiz Khalifa Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Why Not Not Why