Music Video: Key Glock – Work

By Cyclone - May 23, 2023

Key Glock puts in "Work" for his latest video. In the video, Key speaks on his grind while taking us behind he scenes of his recent travels. "Work" is off Key Glock's latest album, Glockoma 2. Watch the "Work" video below.