New Music: Key Glock – Work By Cyclone - February 19, 2023 Key Glock puts in the "Work" on his new single. Produced Bandplay, Glock speaks on his grind and his fight success even after taking losses. His new project, Glockoma 2 is set drop on February 24th. You can stream "Work" below. Spread the love