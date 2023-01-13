Skyzoo drops off his new Snowfall inspired project titled The Mind Of A Saint. Produced entirely by The Other Guys, The Mind Of A Saint delves into the innermost thoughts of the lead character Franklin Saint during the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the early ’80s. Skyzoo had this to say about the project

“When making this album, I wanted to do something that creatively pushed a button. Something that served a purpose while trying to understand both sides of the fence that it represents. The idea of a fictional character, Franklin Saint, and what his innermost thoughts could be when dealing with the fictional world he’s caught within. What makes it so intriguing is that his character and his world are mirrors of a time and EDA that really happened. The birth of one of the world’s most addictive drugs and how its ripple effect took on a life that may seemingly never die. The crack era was one of the worst chapters in black America’s story…….Using the Snowfall series as a vehicle to delve into both sides was truly fascinating as an emcee. It’s a project that is layered beyond measure. If you’ve never seen Snowfall, you’ll think it’s a really great album, but if you’re an avid fan of Snowfall, you’ll truly feel as if Franklin, the conflicted boy genius turned millionaire and career criminal, truly did pick up a pen and pad to write his life story over a bed of beats. It was one of the most intense projects I’ve ever written.”

The Mind Of A Saint features 10 new tracks and no listed guest appearances.

You can stream The Mind Of A Saint in its entirety below.