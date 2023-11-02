Alicia Keys is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, The Diary Of Alicia Keys. She continues the celebration an unreleased record titled “Golden Child”. On the uplifting track Alicia sings of self-confidence and love. “Golden Child” is set to appear on the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of Alicia Keys’ The Diary Of Alicia Keys. The revamped project will also feature many alternate versions and live performances of the albums original songs.

You can stream “Golden Child” below.