After leaving Def Jam, Jeezy delivers his first release via his new label CTE New World in partnership with Stem Distribution. This project is titled I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget. The double album features 29 new tracks with I Might Forgive… featuring production by ATL Jacob, CuBeatz, Hendrix, and more and But I Don’t Forget is produced entirely by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

You can stream I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget in its entirety below.