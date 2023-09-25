DJ Premier revisits his Beats That Collected Dust instrumental series with his third volume. He had this to say about the new project:

“I like unique releases, and Beats That Collected Dust is so unique. The format is an original tool, just like talk beds, freestyles, writing verses, and just plain listening. I decide when to release these instrumental volumes when they reach the stage of collecting dust. So here we are; Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 is here.”

You can stream Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 in its entirety below.