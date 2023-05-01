Slum Village calls on Larry June & soul legends The Dramatics with their first single of 2023 titled “Just Like You”. This is the first single from their upcoming ninth album. Young RJ had this to say about the project:

“It’s always us first figuring out the direction we want to go sonically and then just making music that feels good. We’ve been locking in, and we’ll lock in for the next two or three months until we get it done. “There may be some Dilla on there. We have to see what makes the final cut.”

You can stream “Just Like You” below.