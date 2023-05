Aminé and KAYTRANADA will release their joint album, KAYTRAMINÉ, on May 19th. The ten-track effort will features contributions by Pharrell, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, and Amaarae. Following the release of their Pharrell-assisted single “4EVA” the two return with their second single “Rebuke”.

You can stream “Rebuke” below.