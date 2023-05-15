Home Editor's Picks New Music: Kembe X, Isaiah Rashad & Reason – The Basement Editor's PicksNew Music New Music: Kembe X, Isaiah Rashad & Reason – The Basement By Cyclone - May 15, 2023 TDE’s Kembe X, Isaiah Rashad, and Reason link up for a new track titled “The Basement”. Produced by Rory Behr. The three kick their laid back bars of the vibey groove. You can stream “The Basement” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Reuben Vincent ft. REASON & Stacy Barthe – Bottle Service New Music: Reason – At It Again Music Video: Lance Skiiiwalker ft. Isaiah Rashad – Sample Talk New Music: Kembe X – Pennsylvania